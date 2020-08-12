Advertisement

Bourne: FCS Playoffs could be modified in spring of 2021

By TJ Eck
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Changes could be coming to the FCS playoffs in the spring of 2021.

When he met with media members for a press conference on Zoom Monday, James Madison University Director of Athletics Jeff Bourne says he believes the postseason could be modified to feature fewer teams. The FCS playoffs currently feature a 24-team format.

“I think that’s probably pretty likely,” said Bourne. “I wouldn’t be surprised to see us go back to a 16-team group and they are all at-large (berths) in there because it’s going to be very difficult to try to navigate it any other way and the timeliness is really the focal point.”

JMU and many other FCS programs are preparing to play football in the spring of 2021 after fall seasons were recently suspended due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. The NCAA has not released a plan for spring football but it’s anticipated regular season schedules could be condensed to feature only conference games before a modified postseason begins.

“To me...it’s about the experience but you’ve gotta make sure that you can do it and do it within a time frame that works,” said Bourne.

