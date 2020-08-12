Building Bridges hosts prayer vigil for dismantling racism

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens gathered at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton Tuesday night to pray for dismantling racism.

Building Bridges for the Greater Good hosted the vigil despite thunder overhead.

A variety of community and faith leaders talked about changing the world’s status quo of inequality, and how to not be anti-police, but instead anti-systemic racism.

They encourage people to have difficult conversations, and churches to lead in bringing all people together.

“I believe that God’s great desire is for the reconciliation of all of God’s children, the healing of this community, and the healing of our nation. I believe God is changing hearts and minds,” Reverend Shelby Owen stated during the vigil. “And I do believe this time is different.”

Building Bridges for the Greater Good also plans to continue the dialogue online with monthly activities and discussion.

