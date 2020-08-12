Advertisement

Charlottesville registrar clears up confusion about suspicious voter letter circulating

Letter from the Center for Voter Information
Letter from the Center for Voter Information(NBC29)
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s registrar is setting the record straight about a voter registration letter popping up in mailboxes around the area.

The letter comes from the Center for Voter Information, which is a third-party organization not legally affiliated with the Department of Elections or the registrar’s office. It includes voter registration and an application to vote by mail.

Citizens have a choice to fill it out and send it in, but the pre-populated fields often have incorrect information. Charlottesville’s General Registrar and Director of Elections Melissa Morton says it is wise to double check that everything is accurate.

“It can cause some problems, because the registrar’s office goes by the information that is in the Virginia State Department Voter Database,” Morton said. “So if that information does not match then that application will be denied, and you will be sent another mail application.”

Morton recommends bringing the application to registrar’s office to verify the pre-populated fields or calling for assistance.

