First Alert Forecast: A stalled front brings multiple rounds of rain into the weekend

(WHSV) - Unfortunately we have multiple days with rain and storms as a front stalls out nearby for the next few days. With an already saturated ground, high rivers and creeks, this will lead to a flooding threat all week. Any areas that have not picked up as much rain in the last week will not have a big flooding threat. The biggest concern is for already saturated areas.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will approach our area from the north and stall out. Warm and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Fluctuating into the 70s with rain.

Scattered showers and storms for the rest of the day. Greatest coverage will be before about 7/8pm then more widely scattered (a little less coverage) through about midnight. Any storm will be slow moving leading to locally heavy rainfall and possibly flooding depending on which area sees a storm. Please stay on alert, flash flooding is very possible especially across already saturated areas.

An isolated shower overnight. Cloudy, warm and muggy. Areas of patchy dense fog with lows in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 60s to low 70s for the Valley.

Most of our area is under a slight risk for excessive rainfall with a moderate risk in the eastern portion of our viewing area. (WHSV)

FLOODING THREAT: The stalled front hangs around through the end of the week and the weekend. This will lead to more widespread rain and storms each day. Because the ground is already saturated, creeks and rivers remain high, the flooding threat will increase for the end of the week and the weekend. Please stay alert, pay attention to all warnings. You can check radar on your WHSV weather app before driving. Remember water can rise quickly, never attempt to drive through a road covered in water. By Saturday: Widespread 1-3″ of rain with higher totals, up to 4-5″ especially in spots where we have multiple storms and across the Blue ridge Mountains.

THURSDAY: Warm and muggy again to start out the day with temperatures in the 70s with areas of patchy dense fog. Mainly cloudy for the day with a few spotty showers in the morning. Then on and off scattered showers for the afternoon, isolated embedded storm. Locally heavy rainfall at times. Flooding is still possible mainly for saturated areas. Highs in the upper 70s but fluctuating with the rainfall. Generally temperatures will be in the 70s for the day but it will be muggy.

We may get a break late afternoon into the evening or at least a break for most areas. Turning more to spotty showers for the evening and overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s with fog.

FRIDAY: Warm and muggy again to start out the day with temperatures in the 70s. Staying mostly cloudy and it looks like the front may drop far enough south for the day to limit some rain chances. Highs in the low 80s with a few spotty showers, isolated storms for the day. Then turning more active for the evening and overnight with showers returning and a few embedded storms. Locally heavy rainfall. Flooding remains a threat. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will still be with us but they will be much lower. Temperatures will be right around average.

