F&M Bank hosts Local Business You Love Contest in Shenandoah Valley

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Now through August 21, F&M Bank is asking residents of the Shenandoah Valley to nominate their favorite local businesses for their second annual Local Business You Love Contest.

F&M Bank wants to know why you love that business, and why you think that business deserves to win $10,000. You can nominate your favorite until Aug. 21 at 5 p.m.

From there, a panel of F&M Bank employees will determine the Top 10 businesses, and a round of voting will begin.

The $10,000 winner will be announced in the fall at a reception that will honor the Top 10 contestants.

To nominate your favorite local business, you can go online at www.fmbankva.com/bizyoulove, or you can pick up a nomination form at any F&M Bank location.

