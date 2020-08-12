F&M Bank in Craigsville closes, county to discuss what to do with the building

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — After nearly 5 years of doing business in Craigsville F&M Bank closed its doors for good on July 31.

Now the question of what to do with the building is being raised.

Despite being the only bank in the town, the branch was not even close to breaking even.

“Most free-standing bank branches need a deposit base of 20-25 maybe $30 million to break even on the direct cost that it takes to run a branch,” CEO and President of F&M Bank, Mark Hanna said. “In the town of Craigsville, we were only about $7 million in terms of a deposit base.”

F&M Bank is still hoping to serve the town in some way.

Donating the building to the town for a new library is one idea being discussed.

"We thought that if our building was a good location for that, then we could be part of a solution to better helping the community," Hanna said.

They're also hoping to keep the bank in town through an electronic medium.

“Either an ATM or what we call in the industry, an ITM, which is, I think, an intelligent teller machine. Kind of one where you actually interface with a video screen and you’ve got somebody that is remotely handling your needs,” Hanna said.

The Augusta County Board of Supervisors will be considering whether to accept the building tonight during their regular meeting.

“I want to do whatever I can to help the economy out in Craigsville and help the people out there, and I certainly don’t want this to be a barrier for them,” Pastures District Supervisor Pam Carter said.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.