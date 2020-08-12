Gov. Justice reinstates visitation restrictions at W.Va. nursing homes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia’s nursing homes will be closed to visitors once again, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.

During a press briefing, Gov. Justice said 28 nursing homes in the state are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19 right now.

“Today, effective at midnight tonight we are going to have to close visitation to all our nursing homes again. We have got to some way to try with all in us to calm this down.”

Gov. Justice also extended the closure of bars in Monongalia County for another seven days.

