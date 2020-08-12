Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant program to provide $750,000 to the local community

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Harrisonburg Economic Development has plans to inject $750,000 into the local community through the Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant program, according to a news release from the City of Harrisonburg.

Using funds provided by the federal CARES Act, the city will award grants up to $10,000 for qualifying businesses that apply. These funds can be used to compensate employees, pay for rent or utilities, purchase inventory or provide personal protective equipment related to COVID-19.

Applications will open on Thursday and must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Aug. 27.

“Our businesses have endured so much during this pandemic,” Harrisonburg Economic Development Director Brian Shull said. “I am thankful to City Council for allocating these funds to help Harrisonburg businesses cover some of their expenses during these uncertain times. We want to do whatever we can to help them keep the lights on and the doors open.”

The amount of funding a business can receive depends on the employment total for the business. The grants will also only be made available to for-profit businesses with anywhere between one and 100 full-time employees.

You can read other regulations, as well as apply for the grant, at www.harrisonburgdevelopment.com.

