Harrisonburg City Council passes ordinance limiting gatherings to 50 people

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg City Council approved a new ordinance Tuesday to limit how many people can gather in the city.

All gatherings in the city will now be capped at 50 people, in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

One of the major factors in the decision was the return of James Madison University students to the area in the next few weeks.

There are exceptions to this ordinance, including religious activities, weddings and expressive activities.

Other cities in the state, like Charlottesville, Blacksburg and Radford have spoken about this in their areas, as well.

“We’re going to have a tremendous amount of people in the city,” Mayor Deanna Reed said, “so this is just a little guideline for people to still feel safe.”

The ordinance will be in effect for 60 days beginning Wednesday, Aug. 12.

Penalties for violations include fines or potentially misdemeanors after a warning from law enforcement.

