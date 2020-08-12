Advertisement

Heritage Oaks Golf Course temporarily closes

Heritage Oaks Golf Course temporarily closes
Heritage Oaks Golf Course temporarily closes(WHSV)
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg will be closed temporarily because of staff possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post on Wednesday night, there is no concern of any patrons having been exposed during their visit.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and per the City of Harrisonburg’s practices and protocols concerning the spread of COVID-19 in our community, we will temporarily close Heritage Oaks Golf Course starting Thursday, Aug. 13,” the post said in part.

It adds the possible exposure to employees at the facility will make it “untenable to operate the course due to reduced staff levels.”

Posted by Heritage Oaks Golf Course on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

