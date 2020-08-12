Kroger Mid-Atlantic recalls cheese dips after potential salmonella contamination

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Kroger Mid-Atlantic is recalling cheese dips sold at some of its stores due to a potential Salmonella contamination.

July 31, the company said it was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow and white onions from Thompson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella outbreak.

Bulk onions were removed from affected stores August 1. It was later determined several in-store made cheese dips may have contained the recalled red onions.

These dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15 and August 6 in stores in Virginia, West Virginia and the eastern portions of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio.

Below are the recalled items:

Kroger Mid-Atlantic Recalled Cheese Dips (Kroger)

These products have been removed from shelves out of an abundance of caution. No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.

Customers who purchased any of the recalled products should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. You can contact Kroger Customer Connect at 800-576-4377 for additional questions.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.