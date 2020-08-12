Local schools continue to make decisions regarding the upcoming academic year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — With COVID-19 concerns still present within the community, school boards in the Shenandoah Valley have been speaking about their plans for the upcoming school year.

Here’s a compiled list of local school boards and their decisions so far as the 2020-2021 school year approaches:

Harrisonburg City Public Schools: The HCPS board approved moving classes online for K through grade 12 for the first semester, leaving only identified students in the building for in-person instruction, on July 22.

Elementary and middle school students will begin virtual instruction on Sept. 8, the school day lasting from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for elementary students and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for middle school students.

High school students will begin virtual instruction on Aug. 31, the school day lasting from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

There is daily PE and time for movement activities built into these remote schedules and time for electives. High school students may participate in alternative programs that would operate in the late afternoon or evening hours virtually.

Students in grades one through 12 will have Chromebooks to use at home for school work. Kindergarten students will receive devices after the start of the year.

You can read more about the plans in place by visiting the Harrisonburg City Public Schools’ website.

Shenandoah County: The Shenandoah County School Board announced on Aug. 12 that schools will reopen on Aug. 31 with entirely virtual learning for all students for at least the first nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.

COVID-19 data will be monitored daily and the school board’s decision will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

Staunton City Schools: As of Aug. 10, Staunton City Schools will offer virtual-only learning for the first semester of school. The first day of school was also pushed back a week to Aug. 25 to allow families time to adjust to the late change.

Preschool students and some students with disabilities will continue with in-person learning four days a week.

Augusta County: As of Aug. 7, the Augusta County school board made several changes to the county’s school plans. The start date for Augusta County schools was pushed back to Aug. 18 for students who will be receiving in-person instruction. For students whose families opted for 100 percent distance learning, instruction will begin on Sept. 8.

The board also said that face coverings for students on buses and where social distancing cannot be maintained will be required.

Waynesboro Public Schools: As of Aug. 11, Waynesboro Public Schools will proceed with a remote start for the first semester, and the start date has been moved to Aug. 31. Superintendent Jeffrey Cassell said this extra time will allow teachers to prepare for remote learning and families to find child care accommodations.

Internet-ready devices or wireless hotspots will be provided to students who need devices or Internet access.

Remote instruction will be provided fice days a week.

