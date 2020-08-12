HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - There’s a new basketball court design at Waynesboro High School.

Had a chance to check out the new, unique basketball court design at @waynesborohs today



What do you think? I, personally, like it a lot pic.twitter.com/FVkDmZzFxn — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) August 3, 2020

A new court, bleachers, and player/coach seating was recently unveiled as part of larger renovations at the school. The new basketball court features a dark gray/black color for the playing surface to go along with purple lanes, sidelines, and baselines. The new unique design came about as a “happy accident” according to administrators at the school.

“It wasn’t what we anticipated,” said Waynesboro athletic director Jeremiah Major. “It was not what our principal Mr. Stamm picked out but it was what he picked out. It just looked different than what we had seen on a computer or whatever so once we came in and seen it, it was a bit of a shock but it’s grown on us. We really like it, especially with the purple, and we feel like the kids will really like it, be something different especially for those coming into our gymnasium.”

The 2020-2021 VHSL basketball season is scheduled to start December 28.

