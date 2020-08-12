Advertisement

New species of dinosaur discovered by scientists

It’s called a Vectaerovenator inopinatus
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Scientists in the United Kingdom have discovered a new dinosaur and it's related to the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex.

It’s called a Vectaerovenator inopinatus.

University of Southampton paleontologists spent months studying four bones found last year on the Isle of Wight, off England’s south coast.

The university said the scientists determined they were from the neck, back and tail of a new dinosaur "previously unknown to science."

The fossils were found over a period of weeks in 2019 in three separate discoveries, two by individuals and one by a family group.

The dinosaur lived 115 million years ago and was about 13 feet long.

The findings will be published in the journal Papers in Paleontology.

Meanwhile, the bones will be displayed at the Dinosaur Isle museum on the Isle of Wight.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Charlottesville registrar clears up confusion about suspicious voter letter circulating

Updated: 5 minutes ago
Charlottesville’s registrar is setting the record straight about a voter registration letter popping up in mailboxes around the area.

Local

Sentara Healthcare, Cone Health join forces to transform healthcare

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Matt Talhelm, NBC29
Sentara Healthcare plans to merge with North Carolina-based Cone Health.

National Politics

US budget deficit climbs to record $2.81 trillion

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Treasury Department says the U.S. budget deficit climbed to $2.81 trillion in the first 10 months of the budget year.

Local

Local schools continue to make decisions regarding the upcoming academic year

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Local school boards are prepping for the new academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Latest News

National

Hundreds of thousands without power days after Midwest storm

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Crews throughout the region have been working around the clock to restore electricity, but they've been hindered by large trees that are blocking many roads and sitting on top of power lines.

National

Gunman in custody after opening fire at Shreveport, La. hospital, carjacking woman

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police are searching for a gunman in the hospital.

Coronavirus

School districts deal with rising coronavirus infections

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Some schools who opened for in-person learning last week have had to close temporarily.

National

New species of dinosaur discovered on Isle of Wight

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Scientists in Southampton believe four bones recently found on the Isle of Wight belong to a new species of dinosaur.

State

Kroger Mid-Atlantic recalls cheese dips after potential salmonella contamination

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15 and August 6 in stores located in Virginia, West Virginia and the eastern portions of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio

Local

Riven Rock Park reopens with safety guidelines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
People have visited the park since 1978, for its beautiful amenities which include hiking trails, picnic areas and water.