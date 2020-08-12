People cleaning up after a powerful derecho slams the Midwest

A powerful line of severe thunderstorms traveled more than 700 miles from South Dakota, through the Midwest.

The Storm Prediction Center officially reports the derecho with a path of 770 miles in 14 hours. there were numerous wind gusts reported at speeds of more than 74mph, and several in Central Iowa at speeds of more than 90mph. More than 550 wind damage reports across 9 states on Monday.

770 mile path in 14 hours (WHSV)

Several weather stations in Iowa reported peak gusts around or above 100 mph.

On satellite imagery today you can see the damage path swatch across Iowa. It’s estimated that 10 million acres of crops, mostly corn were heavily damaged or destroyed. This comes at a critical time when corn is only about 5-8 weeks from the harvest, and it’s too late in the season to plant more.

Estimated at 10 million acres (WHSV)

This is from around in Greene County, Iowa just NW of Perry



Jim Smith the corn was suffering from the drought. Then we got a little rain last week. And now this. All eight of my corn fields look this flat and quite a bit of it snapped not just leaning. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/hFOTn1AZ7a — Jim Smith, Ph.D. (@JimSmith87) August 11, 2020

From our sister station in Cedar Rapids, Iowa: More than 24 hours after a powerful storm system moved across Iowa producing winds in excess of 100 m.p.h., many areas remain without cell phone towers. Cell phone providers report power outages and tower losses are causing service disruptions.

Look at this particular piece of damage. Powerful winds drove a lawn chair straight through the siding of a home.

This is what 112 mph wind 💨 is capable of... add this to the list of things I thought I would never see. 📸 Thomas Winesett, Cedar Rapids, IA (area) #iawx pic.twitter.com/NkgQ9piNLU — Jake Dunne (@KWCHJake) August 11, 2020

Here’s a satellite loop of the storms with a lightning overlay.

Today's #ImageOfTheDay shows how @NOAA’s #GOESEast 🛰️ tracked severe thunderstorms (along with #lightning) as they raced roughly 770 miles across much of the Midwest and caused a widespread, fast-moving windstorm called a #derecho yesterday.



More: https://t.co/z2coct6vpG pic.twitter.com/H4rWsFpxSX — NOAA Satellites (@NOAASatellites) August 11, 2020

If you want to read more on the report from the National Weather Service about this event, click the link here:

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.