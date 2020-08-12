Advertisement

Police identify remains found at Chesterfield landfill in 1986 as 16-year-old girl

DNA testing identified the remains as Christy Lynn Floyd, who was 16 years old and lived in the 2300 block of West Grace Street when she disappeared.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By Kate Albright, NBC12
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified human remains found in a Chesterfield landfill in 1986 as a 16-year-old girl after using DNA from a family member of the victim.

Now, investigators are hoping photos of the victim help solve the mystery of how she died.

On Aug. 7, 1986, workers were unloading trash from the School Street transfer station in Richmond at a Chesterfield landfill, when they noticed human remains.

Chesterfield police conducted a thorough search and recovered what appeared to be the remains of a woman. Her cause of death was determined to be a homicide, according to the medical examiner.

Police hope new photo will help identify woman's remains found in 1986

Recently, using DNA extractions from the remains, police were able to track down a potential family member who voluntarily provided DNA to compare.

Investigators are now releasing photos of Floyd, including one with an unknown male friend, in hopes of finding more information on her death.

Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Unsolved/Major Investigations Group at 804-717-6024.

