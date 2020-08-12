Recovery efforts continue in Staunton after weekend flooding

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The recovery continues for businesses in downtown Staunton after last weekend’s flooding.

Ecco Hollow Art and Sound, along Central Avenue, was just one of the stores impacted Saturday night.

Owner Wavly Groves is thankful for the community’s support.

“There were people already helping me as soon as the water came out,” Groves said. “Then Sunday morning, it’s like every musician in Staunton came out to help and it was amazing. All up and down the street everyone was just helping. Nobody had to ask. Everybody was just out doing it.”

A GoFundMe page set up by the Staunton Creative Community Fund has raised more than $100,000 to give back to businesses.

The Staunton Downtown Development Association is working with these businesses and area home-owners to rebuild together.

The storm devastated parts of the downtown area, but the community is coming together.

Greg Beam, the director of SDDA, said the city is uniting under these circumstances.

“It’s the community stepping forward so quickly saying that they’ll help physically move items out of properties,” Beam said. “Helping bring snacks, resources, Gatorade, trucks, storage. Just that overwhelming response of what can we do, how can we help.”

Beam said the SDDA will continue to help those in Staunton.

