Riven Rock Park is now back open!

People have visited the park since 1978, for its beautiful amenities which include hiking trails, picnic areas and water.
The park has reopened!
The park has reopened!(WHSV)
By Courtney Guiry
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg's Riven Rock Park reopened on Monday, August 10th, 2020, after being closed due to the coronavirus.

Since opening in 1978 under Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation, people have visited the park for its beautiful amenities which include hiking trails, picnic areas and water.

“This is a unique park that gives us that pure wilderness and people like to come out here and be in the water and different things like that,” Harrisonburg Parks and Recreation Assistant Director, Brian Mancini, said. “So to have Riven Rock open again for the people that enjoy nature in this city, it’s a blessing for us.”

Mancini says, prior to the coronavirus pandemic, there were plans in place to update the extensive trail systems that run through the park, as well as the other amenities like the picnic shelters. And now that they are open again, the hope is to resume those plans soon, but in the meantime, people can enjoy the park while following some safety guidelines.

"We are out in the open air so it's a little better to be out here but, we're just asking if you see other patrons or guests here, that you keep your distance. Everything that we require in the city we require out here," Mancini said.

The park is seasonal and will be closing at the end of October, so if you’re looking for an escape into nature that’s only about 20 minutes from downtown Harrisonburg, make sure to stop by Riven Rock Park before the season comes to an end.

