Sentara Healthcare, Cone Health join forces to transform healthcare

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Sentara Healthcare plans to merge with North Carolina-based Cone Health.

Norfolk-based Sentara operates 12 hospitals in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina, including Martha Jefferson Hospital in Albemarle County and Rockingham Memorial in Harrisonburg.

Cone Health runs five health systems.

Both are nonprofit health systems.

Sentara says the changing healthcare environment requires transformation and innovation, and this will ensure the long-term success of each health system.

They expect the deal to close in mid-2021 after approval from state and federal regulators.

