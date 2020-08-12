Advertisement

Shenandoah County Public Schools to reopen Aug. 31 with virtual learning

WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus.
WHSV file image of a Shenandoah County Public Schools bus.(WHSV)
By WHSV newsroom
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) will reopen August 31 with entirely virtual learning for all students for at least the first nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year, according to a news release from SCPS.

“The health and safety of our staff and our students and their families has always been our highest priority,” said Superintendent Mark Johnston. “After consulting with the School Board, though not unanimous, the majority support that this is the only way to safely reopen our schools at this time. I know that this will be difficult for many families, but our number one goal is to keep our school community safe and healthy.”

According to SCPS, COVID-19 data will be monitored daily, and the school board’s decision will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

The earliest return to the blended instruction model with some on-person learning would be at the 9-week mark, but the school board says that parents will be given at least two to three weeks’ notice before the official change.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Riven Rock Park is now back open!

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
People have visited the park since 1978, for its beautiful amenities which include hiking trails, picnic areas and water.

State

Gov. Justice reinstates visitation restrictions at W.Va. nursing homes

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
During a press briefing, Gov. Justice said 28 nursing homes in the state are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19 right now.

Local

F&M Bank hosts Local Business You Love Contest in Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WHSV newsroom
Now through August 21, F&M Bank is asking residents of the Shenandoah Valley to nominate their favorite local businesses for their Local Business You Love Contest.

Local

Pet of the Week - August 12

Updated: 1 hour ago

Latest News

News

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 776 on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hours ago

Local

Waynesboro announces Sustainability Fund for nonprofits

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Early, NBC29
City councilors are introducing an ordinance allocating a total of $150,000 in grants for Waynesboro nonprofits.

State

Police identify remains found at Chesterfield landfill in 1986 as 16-year-old girl

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
Police have identified human remains found in a Chesterfield landfill in 1986 as a 16-year-old girl after using DNA from a family member of the victim.

State

Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant program to provide $750,000 to the local community

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Harrisonburg Economic Development has plans to inject $750,000 into the local community through the Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant program

State

West Virginia voters can request absentee ballots online

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
West Virginia voters who want to vote by absentee ballot in the November election are now able to submit their requests either online or by contacting their county clerks.

News

Grant County COVID-19 cases jump from 15 to 122 in less than a month

Updated: 6 hours ago