Shenandoah County Public Schools to reopen Aug. 31 with virtual learning

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Shenandoah County Public Schools (SCPS) will reopen August 31 with entirely virtual learning for all students for at least the first nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year, according to a news release from SCPS.

“The health and safety of our staff and our students and their families has always been our highest priority,” said Superintendent Mark Johnston. “After consulting with the School Board, though not unanimous, the majority support that this is the only way to safely reopen our schools at this time. I know that this will be difficult for many families, but our number one goal is to keep our school community safe and healthy.”

According to SCPS, COVID-19 data will be monitored daily, and the school board’s decision will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis.

The earliest return to the blended instruction model with some on-person learning would be at the 9-week mark, but the school board says that parents will be given at least two to three weeks’ notice before the official change.

