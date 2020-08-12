Advertisement

Stalled front leads to a flooding threat for some areas this week

Multiple rounds of rain and storms
Multiple rounds of rain and storms
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Aug. 11, 2020 at 10:40 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - We have two parts to the overall weather pattern for this week.

1. A cold front approaches Wednesday. This will lead to storms developing for the afternoon and evening hours (see the detailed forecast below)

Detailed WHSV weather forecast

Because the winds in the higher levels of the atmosphere are very weak, this leads to slow storm movement. Here’s a forecast model image for Wednesday afternoon. This shows wind speed at about 35,000′, think airplane level. The long line is showing wind direction, where the wind is coming from. the short line denotes the wind speed. Each short line is 10 knots and half line is 5 knots. So generally across our area Wednesday afternoon at 35,000′ we have winds 10-15 knots, which roughly translates to 11-17 mph. This is slow movement for storms.

Winds at about 35,000'
Winds at about 35,000'

Slow moving storms with a high amount of moisture in the atmosphere is a recipe for flooding, and flash flooding. Many rivers and creeks are still running fast, and high after rain last week. Here’s a look at just one river.

Middle River near Churchville
Middle River near Churchville

You can also check out the river monitoring gauges yourself here:

Local river gauges

Flash flood watches have been issued by the National Weather Service for areas most prone to flooding as a result of heavy rain in the last week. Some spots have hardly seen any rain in the last week so while flash flooding can happen anywhere, areas more prone are across Rockingham, Page, and Augusta Counties.

This is a look at what we call flash flood guidance. This is based on stream flow and soil moisture. It’s an idea of how much rain would fall over an area that would lead smaller streams and creeks to flood. Over urban areas, this number would be reduced because of the more buildings and asphalt- less available ground for the water to soak into.

The yellow areas between Staunton and Craigsville, southern Page count, Elkton and Skyline drive all denote about 0.75″-1″ of rain in an hour that can lead to flash flooding. This is extremely low, hence the enhanced risk.

Some spots in Grant County have a 3″ flash flood guidance, meaning it’s going to take a lot of rain to cause flooding, so the blue areas are where the flooding risk is extremely low.

Guidance as to how much rain it would take in one hour to create flash flooding
Guidance as to how much rain it would take in one hour to create flash flooding

2. This cold front stalls out north of the area Thursday, leading to more widespread rain. By the weekend we could be looking at 2-4″ (lower amounts in West Virginia) and locally higher totals in any storm.

So remember, TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN. Why?

Here’s an unfortunate example. You never know how deep the water is. The road can be cracked or completely missing underneath. Water can also rise very quickly. Never underestimate the power of water.

SO WHAT CAN YOU DO?

Be prepared. Check the storm drains, gutters, clear any debris that can clog drains. Check the sub pump.

Have a way to get alerts. Multiple ways is best. The WHSV weather app, NOAA weather radio, or your locality.

Pay attention to the warnings. They are issued for a reason.

Check radar before hitting the road. You might not be living in the area that’s warned on but you would want to know if you’re driving into an area that’s flooding.

