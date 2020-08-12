Staunton Flood Relief Fund aims to help residents impacted by flash flood

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) — In Staunton, a relief fund aims to help people who experienced personal loss resulting from Saturday night’s flash flood.

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has established the Staunton Flood Relief Fund. The Fund will work with the City of Staunton to identify impacted residents and homeowners.

Donations are tax-deductible and 100% of donations will go to those suffering personal loss. Donations can be made online at https://cfcbr.org/staunton-flood-relief-fund/.

Staunton Flood Relief Fund

Established at Community Foundation

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge has established the Staunton Flood Relief Fund for residents and homeowners in response to the flash flood that left catastrophic damage to our city, businesses, homes, and neighbors on the evening of August 8, 2020. This is especially devastating during an already difficult time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 100% of donations to this fund will help support homeowners and residents suffering from personal loss due to the flood.

The Community Foundation will work closely with Staunton City staff to identify residents and homeowners in need of support. Individuals and businesses may report flood damage to the City by calling 540.332.3960 or by emailing: floodreport@ci.staunton.va.us.

Tax-deductible contributions to the Staunton Flood Relief Fund may be made online at https://cfcbr.org/staunton-flood-relief-fund/and by check made payable to the Community Foundation (P.O. Box 815, Staunton, VA 24402). Foundation staff are also available to assist with other forms of contributions.

“We have been absolutely blown away by the immediate and generous response to SCCF’s fundraiser supporting recovery for downtown small businesses,” said Debbie Irwin, Executive Director of Staunton Creative Community Fund (SCCF). “We are also deeply grateful to the Community Foundation for extending this lifeline to those residents that have sustained major damage to their homes and property.”

“We’re grateful to the Staunton Creative Community Fund and Debbie Irwin for stepping up so quickly to address the needs of our city’s businesses,” says Dan Layman, CEO of the Community Foundation. “Between our two funds I hope we can meaningfully help our neighbors recover from the losses caused by this terrible storm.”

The Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge (www.cfcbr.org) believes that the ability to make a difference should be within everyone's reach. By inspiring philanthropy and the creation of charitable funds, the Foundation is able to respond to needs in Staunton and Waynesboro, as well as the counties of Augusta, Nelson, and Highland through the distribution of grants, scholarships, and awards.

