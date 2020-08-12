Advertisement

Waynesboro announces Sustainability Fund for nonprofits

Waynesboro flag.
(NBC29)
By John Early, NBC29
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - City councilors are introducing an ordinance allocating a total of $150,000 in grants for Waynesboro nonprofits.

The Sustainability Fund is a competitive grant of up to $10,000 for nonprofit organizations impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Application forms will be available by noon Monday, August 17, and are due no later than 9 a.m. August 31.

More information about the Sustainability Fund can be found here.

