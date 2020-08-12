Waynesboro Public Schools moves to remote model, pushes start date to Aug. 31

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro Public Schools joins other school divisions around the Valley that have made the decision to change instruction models to remote learning.

WPS will proceed with a remote start this fall for the first semester and board members also decided to move back the state date from Aug 18. to Aug. 31.

Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Cassell said this extra time will allow teachers to prepare for remote learning and families to find childcare accommodations.

Cassell said teachers have voiced their concerns about returning to the classroom.

“Many of our staff and faculty have grave concern and anxiety around their own health and safety and that of their family,” Cassell said. “We work hard as a school division to take care of all of our employees to the extent that we can.”

The remote learning model will consist of remote, virtual, and packet information.

Internet-ready devices or wireless hotspots will be provided to students who need devices or Internet access.

Cassell said the school division will work with community partners to develop additional childcare options for families, as well as exploring options to help the city’s youngest and most vulnerable students, like those with disabilities, English Language Learners and students experiencing homelessness.

Remote instruction will be provided five days a week with a mix of synchronous and asynchronous learning depending on a students’ grade level. Students will have required and graded assignments.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.