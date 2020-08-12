Advertisement

Waynesboro students receive free meals through CEP program

WPS has provided thousands of meals for their students for free with the help of the Community Eligibility Provision program.
WPS has provided thousands of meals for their students for free with the help of the Community Eligibility Provision program.(Credit WHSV)
By Simone McKenny
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Since closing their doors in March, Waynesboro Public Schools have provided thousands of meals for their students for free with the help of the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP, program.

CEP is a national program that helps schools in low-income areas provide free breakfast and lunch to all their students. All Waynesboro Public School students are eligible to participate.

“I’m of the mindset that all children should eat, period. Regardless of what your parents make, that should have no bearing on whether you eat,” Waynesboro Public School Board, Vice-Chair, Diana Williams said.

Williams also said that the program has decreased paperwork for administrators and increased access to healthy meals.

“Having that increase in participation and knowing all of our children have access to a healthy meal, twice a day, is wonderful and a beautiful part of the program,” Williams said.

On August 11, the Waynesboro Public School Board approved the superintendent’s recommendation to start the year in an all-virtual format. Distribution of the meals is done in various formats and will continue for the coming school year, whether by curbside pick up, at drop off sites or home deliveries.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Heritage Oaks Golf Course temporarily closes

Updated: 1 hours ago
Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg will be closed temporarily because of staff possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

News

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Charlottesville registrar clears up confusion about suspicious voter letter circulating

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Riley Wyant, NBC29
Charlottesville’s registrar is setting the record straight about a voter registration letter popping up in mailboxes around the area.

Local

Sentara Healthcare, Cone Health join forces to transform healthcare

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Matt Talhelm, NBC29
Sentara Healthcare plans to merge with North Carolina-based Cone Health.

Latest News

Local

Local schools continue to make decisions regarding the upcoming academic year

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Local school boards are prepping for the new academic year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

State

Kroger Mid-Atlantic recalls cheese dips after potential salmonella contamination

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15 and August 6 in stores located in Virginia, West Virginia and the eastern portions of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio

Local

Riven Rock Park reopens with safety guidelines

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Courtney Guiry
People have visited the park since 1978, for its beautiful amenities which include hiking trails, picnic areas and water.

State

Gov. Justice reinstates visitation restrictions at W.Va. nursing homes

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
During a press briefing, Gov. Justice said 28 nursing homes in the state are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19 right now.

Local

Shenandoah County Public Schools to reopen Aug. 31 with virtual learning

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Shenandoah County Public Schools has decided to reopen August 31 with entirely virtual learning for all students for at least the first nine weeks of the 2020-2021 school year.

Local

F&M Bank hosts Local Business You Love Contest in Shenandoah Valley

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Now through August 21, F&M Bank is asking residents of the Shenandoah Valley to nominate their favorite local businesses for their Local Business You Love Contest.