Waynesboro students receive free meals through CEP program

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Since closing their doors in March, Waynesboro Public Schools have provided thousands of meals for their students for free with the help of the Community Eligibility Provision, or CEP, program.

CEP is a national program that helps schools in low-income areas provide free breakfast and lunch to all their students. All Waynesboro Public School students are eligible to participate.

“I’m of the mindset that all children should eat, period. Regardless of what your parents make, that should have no bearing on whether you eat,” Waynesboro Public School Board, Vice-Chair, Diana Williams said.

Williams also said that the program has decreased paperwork for administrators and increased access to healthy meals.

“Having that increase in participation and knowing all of our children have access to a healthy meal, twice a day, is wonderful and a beautiful part of the program,” Williams said.

On August 11, the Waynesboro Public School Board approved the superintendent’s recommendation to start the year in an all-virtual format. Distribution of the meals is done in various formats and will continue for the coming school year, whether by curbside pick up, at drop off sites or home deliveries.

