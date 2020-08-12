Advertisement

West Virginia voters can request absentee ballots online

(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia voters who want to vote by absentee ballot in the November election are now able to submit their requests either online or by contacting their county clerks.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said the online option can be accessed at GoVoteWV.com.

Postage-paid absentee ballots will be mailed starting Sept. 18 to voters whose applications are approved by their county clerks.

Voters who are confined to their homes because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic may apply to vote absentee.

The application deadline is Oct. 28. The last day to register to vote or update registration is Oct. 13.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Waynesboro announces Sustainability Fund for nonprofits

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By John Early, NBC29
City councilors are introducing an ordinance allocating a total of $150,000 in grants for Waynesboro nonprofits.

State

Police identify remains found at Chesterfield landfill in 1986 as 16-year-old girl

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kate Albright, NBC12
Police have identified human remains found in a Chesterfield landfill in 1986 as a 16-year-old girl after using DNA from a family member of the victim.

State

Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant program to provide $750,000 to the local community

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By NBC12 Newsroom
The Harrisonburg Economic Development has plans to inject $750,000 into the local community through the Harrisonburg Business Recovery Grant program

News

Grant County COVID-19 cases jump from 15 to 122 in less than a month

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Harrisonburg City Council passes ordinance limiting gatherings to 50 people

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Harrisonburg’s Larkin Arts set to close

Updated: 6 hours ago

News

Recovery efforts continue in Staunton after weekend flooding

Updated: 6 hours ago

Sports

RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Tuesday, August 11

Updated: 12 hours ago
RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Tuesday, August 11

News

Dismantaling racism

Updated: 12 hours ago

Local

Building Bridges hosts prayer vigil for dismantling racism

Updated: 12 hours ago
Dozens gathered at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton Tuesday night to pray for dismantling racism.