West Virginia voters can request absentee ballots online

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia voters who want to vote by absentee ballot in the November election are now able to submit their requests either online or by contacting their county clerks.

Secretary of State Mac Warner said the online option can be accessed at GoVoteWV.com.

Postage-paid absentee ballots will be mailed starting Sept. 18 to voters whose applications are approved by their county clerks.

Voters who are confined to their homes because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic may apply to vote absentee.

The application deadline is Oct. 28. The last day to register to vote or update registration is Oct. 13.

