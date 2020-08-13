1on1: Stuff the Bus drive needs help

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive is virtual this year. Laura Toni-Holsinger of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County tells us they really need the community's help.

To donate to United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, click here: https://uwhr.org/stuffthebus

To donate to United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro, click here: https://www.unitedwayga.org/STUFF-BUS

