1on1: Stuff the Bus drive needs help

By Bob Corso
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive is virtual this year. Laura Toni-Holsinger of the United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County tells us they really need the community's help.

To donate to United Way of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, click here:  https://uwhr.org/stuffthebus

To donate to United Way of Staunton, Augusta County & Waynesboro, click here:  https://www.unitedwayga.org/STUFF-BUS

Shenandoah National Park to welcome new superintendent in Oct.

Updated: 7 minutes ago
By Cayley Urenko
Patrick Kenney, who now works at Yellowstone National Park, has worked with the National Park Service for over 30 years.

Better get an umbrella! more rain expected into the weekend

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Unfortunately we have multiple days with rain and storms as a front stalls out nearby for the next few days. With an already saturated ground, high rivers and creeks, this will lead to a flooding threat all week. Any areas that have not picked up as much rain in the last week will not have a big flooding threat. The biggest concern is for already saturated areas. WEDNESDAY: An isolated shower or storm overnight. Cloudy, warm and muggy. Areas of patchy dense fog with lows in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 60s to low 70s for the Valley. FLOODING THREAT: The stalled front hangs around through the end of the week and the weekend. This will lead to more widespread rain and storms each day. Because the ground is already saturated, creeks and rivers remain high, the flooding threat will increase for the end of the week and the weekend. Please stay alert, pay attention to all warnings. You can check radar on your WHSV weather app before driving. Remember water can rise quickly, never attempt to drive through a road covered in water. By Saturday: Widespread 1-3″ of rain with higher totals, up to 4-5″ especially in spots where we have multiple storms and across the Blue ridge Mountains.

Shenandoah National Park to welcome new superintendent in Oct.

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Shenandoah National Park will be welcoming a new park superintendent this fall. Patrick Kenney, who now works as the Deputy Superintendent at Yellowstone National Park, has worked with the National Park Service for over 30 years and said he is excited to make the move to the Shenandoah Valley. Kenney said once he becomes familiar with the park, staff can begin projects that will be funded by the recently passed Great American Outdoors Act. “That will be a high priority because there will be over $6 billion over a five-year window for the parks to work on maintenance issues, and really help te parks dig out of that hole that has happened,” Kenney said. Kenney said he is looking forward to building relationships with the community and staff. He will be making the move to the Valley in October.

Gov. Justice reinstates visitation restrictions at W.Va. nursing homes

Updated: 15 minutes ago
West Virginia’s nursing homes will be closed to visitors once again, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday. During a press briefing, Gov. Justice said 28 nursing homes in the state are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19 right now. “Today, effective at midnight tonight we are going to have to close visitation to all our nursing homes again. We have got to some way to try with all in us to calm this down.” Gov. Jim Justice The visitation stoppage will go into effect on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. Gov. Justice says the only exceptions will be in cases of compassionate care due to end-of-life or deteriorating physical and/or mental health. On March 12, Gov. Justice asked all nursing homes to ban visitation to their facilities. On April 17, Gov. Justice issued an executive order to test every nursing home resident and employee – making West Virginia the first state in the nation to order the full testing of its nursing homes. On June 10, Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources unveiled a multi-phased plan to resume visitation at West Virginia’s nursing homes, with several limitations in place. The governor’s new visitation restriction announced Wednesday does not apply to assisted living facilities.

Shenandoah County Public Schools to reopen Aug. 31 with virtual learning

Updated: 16 minutes ago

New gym design at Waynesboro High School

Updated: 58 minutes ago
Waynesboro students receive free meals through CEP program

Updated: 3 hours ago
By Simone McKenny
Since closing their doors in March, Waynesboro Public Schools have provided thousands of meals for their students for free with the help of the Community Eligibility Provision program.

Heritage Oaks Golf Course temporarily closes

Updated: 4 hours ago
Heritage Oaks Golf Course in Harrisonburg will be closed temporarily because of staff possibly being exposed to COVID-19.

Watch WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 5 hours ago