1on1: Stuff the Bus drive needs help

West Virginia’s nursing homes will be closed to visitors once again, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday.
During a press briefing, Gov. Justice said 28 nursing homes in the state are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19 right now.
“Today, effective at midnight tonight we are going to have to close visitation to all our nursing homes again. We have got to some way to try with all in us to calm this down.”
Gov. Jim Justice
The visitation stoppage will go into effect on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 12:01 a.m.
Gov. Justice says the only exceptions will be in cases of compassionate care due to end-of-life or deteriorating physical and/or mental health.
On March 12, Gov. Justice asked all nursing homes to ban visitation to their facilities. On April 17, Gov. Justice issued an executive order to test every nursing home resident and employee – making West Virginia the first state in the nation to order the full testing of its nursing homes.
On June 10, Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources unveiled a multi-phased plan to resume visitation at West Virginia’s nursing homes, with several limitations in place. The governor’s new visitation restriction announced Wednesday does not apply to assisted living facilities.