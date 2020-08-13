Advertisement

Augusta County leaders are upset tax money being diverted to Hampton Roads

Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
Augusta County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Augusta County Government Center in Verona.(NBC29)
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Augusta County leaders are upset tax money coming from the state is being diverted to Hampton Roads.

The Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Wednesday night for a resolution that will let state legislators know they disapprove.

A pair of bills passed earlier this year is the cause. The first cut in half the amount of recordation tax given to localities, according to Deputy County Administrator Jennifer Whetzel. The other bill takes what’s left and gives it to the Hampton Roads Regional Transit Fund, leaving nothing for the County, says Whetzel.

Supervisor Scott Seaton says it shows the General Assembly doesn't really care about the Shenandoah Valley.

“So they raised our taxes on fuel out here, right? From here down to Tennessee. And then they stole the money back from of all of our counties? And they gave it to Hampton Roads. Well, that sounds really good,” Seaton said sarcastically. “Elections have consequences but this is a really big bummer.”

Augusta County joins other localities that have passed similar resolutions. The plan is to have it ready by the time the General Assembly meets later in August.

