Advertisement

Draft plan proposed to rename schools with Confederate names in Shenandoah County

Draft plan to rename schools with Confederate names in Shenandoah County
Draft plan to rename schools with Confederate names in Shenandoah County(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Following a decision to remove the names of Confederate leaders from two of its schools, the Shenandoah County Public Schools have laid out plans on the process of doing so.

Superintendent Mark Johnston was directed by the school board to develop the process which would need the school board's approval.

According to a draft proposal to be presented during Thursday night's school board meeting, committees will be formed to change the names of Stonewall Jackson High School and Ashby Lee Elementary School. Another committee would change the mascot of the North Fork Middle School.

Each committee would be made up of students, staff and community members. Each committee will have two co-chairs which would comprise of a student and a staff member. A facilitator will be appointed by the school board to assist the co-chairs.

A detailed look at how each committee would be formed can be found here.

The name suggestion criteria suggest a preference for schools to be named after the following: names reflecting the geographic or historical features of the area, names reflecting the community and area which it serves, avoidance of names that could cause confusion with other schools in Shenandoah County and/or with schools in adjoining jurisdictions and other areas of Virginia and names that are considered famous historical figures who have made significant contributions to the advancement of education in Shenandoah County, in Virginia or in the nation.

According to the draft proposal, the school board’s policy states no school or facility can be named after a living person. Schools and facilities can be named after individuals who have been deceased for at least 10 years.

Before the school board would vote, there will be a public hearing.

The Shenandoah County school board is expected to vote on the process at its September 10 meeting.

According to the draft plan, the earliest the schools’ names would be changed is July 31, 2021.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Pediatric cardiologist raises questions when it’s safe for kids recovering from COVID-19 to return to sports

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
A UVA Health pediatric cardiologist is now raising questions over when it’s safe for kids to return to their sports activities after recovering from COVID-19.

News

Two Augusta County women quit job after being told to remove patriotic masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Two Augusta County women decided to quit their jobs at a Food Lion in Stuarts Draft after being told to change their face masks that they considered to be patriotic. "We were raised where you stand for the flag and respect it and everything that comes with it because we have people fighting for it everyday," Haili Halterman said. Halterman worked for the grocery store chain in the Valley. The chain requires all employees to wear a mask while working. "We could wear whatever we wanted as long as it didn't have nasty words or pictures on it," Halterman said. But Halterman claims that story changed a few weeks ago. She said she came to work wearing a mask with stars and stripes that was red, white and blue. Store managers allegedly told her the mask was considered offensive and against policy. "They said you can either change your mask or go home, and I said well it looks like I'm going home because I'm not taking my mask off," Halterman said. "I told them I would wear a different one another shift." Halterman said she was not shown any paperwork or written rules about the policy and decided she would resign. “For me, it was heartbreaking, and I couldn’t stay in a company that would consider the flag offensive when it’s what gives every American their rights,” Halterman said. Halterman was not the only employee who had an experience like this. Olivia Bower said she also resigned after being told she could not wear a mask that depicted a black and white flag with the words, "America Strong" on it. “Me and Haili are the voices that some people need to hear to stand up for what you believe in, and that it’s OK to receive negative because you know the good that you’ve done,” Bower said. According to flag code, it is considered disrespectful to wear the flag itself as an article of clothing.

News

Watch the WHSV's evening weather forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Watch the WHSV's evening weather forecast

News

Sen. Mark Warner stops by SNP to celebrate Great American Outdoors act

Updated: 1 hour ago
On Thursday morning, Sen. Mark Warner stopped by Shenandoah National Park to participate in a socially distanced hike in celebration of President Trump signing the Great American Outdoors Act. The bipartisan piece of legislation included Sen. Warner’s Restore Our Parks Act, which will help pay for more than $1 billion in deferred maintenance at Virginia’s Parks. The new law will help pay for needed repairs at SNP, like the upkeep of visitor centers, rest stops, trails and should create more than 10,000 jobs in the Commonwealth. “It will not only improve the parks but it also adds to battlefields and it adds to the additional acquisition of public lands,” Sen.Warner said. “I think we all owe our kids and our grandkids to preserve this heritage.” Sen. Warner said as the COVID-19 pandemic affects families across the country, the creation of new jobs will make a positive impact on communities that depend on tourism with the National Parks. “I actually think that people post COVID or even after a vaccine is created are going to say maybe we ought to see a little bit more of America,” Sen. Warner said. “A little bit more of our history and our great outdoors before they take that trip abroad and I think that will be a great benefit to the Valley.” The law comes nearly three years after Sen. Warner initially tried to provide relief to Virginia’s National Parks through the National Park Legacy Act. Sen. Warner said the Department of Interior will begin to lay out which projects are of higher priority in the next few months.

Latest News

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Claudia Juarez Cabrera

Updated: 1 hours ago
Claudia Juarez Cabrera, 33, is wanted by the local police.

State

Virginia summer camps call for help from state

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Bruce Young
Speaking at a Zoom conference, camp operators explained that they operate almost entirely in the summer, meaning the shutdown also shut down all of their income.

Local

Sen. Mark Warner stops by SNP to celebrate Great American Outdoors act

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Hood
Thursday morning, Sen. Mark Warner stopped by Shenandoah National Park to participate in a socially distanced hike in celebration of President Trump signing the Great American Outdoors Act.

Local

Two Augusta County women quit job after being told to remove patriotic masks

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Church
Two Augusta County women decided to quit their jobs at a Food Lion in Augusta County after being told to change their face masks that they considered to be patriotic.

Local

Waynesboro Police ask residents for information on car break-ins

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Waynesboro Police Department posted a video of a car break-in on their Facebook page on Thursday, asking residents to call authorities if they have any information.

Local

Waynesboro sex offender appears in court Wednesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
37-year-old Bobby Morton pleaded guilty to taking indecent liberties with a child and carnal knowledge without force on Wednesday.