Drivers expect delays on I-81 near exit 240 in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — (UPDATE 3:58 p.m.): VDOT traffic cameras show traffic moving normally.

Drivers can expect a delay of nine miles on I-81N near exit 240 and Friedens Church Road in Rockingham County due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT.

The northbound left shoulder and left lane are closed, as well as the southbound left shoulder and left lane.

Stay with WHSV for updates.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.