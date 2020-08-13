Advertisement

Drivers expect delays on I-81 near exit 240 in Rockingham Co.

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — (UPDATE 3:58 p.m.): VDOT traffic cameras show traffic moving normally.

Drivers can expect a delay of nine miles on I-81N near exit 240 and Friedens Church Road in Rockingham County due to a multi-vehicle crash, according to VDOT.

The northbound left shoulder and left lane are closed, as well as the southbound left shoulder and left lane.

