First Alert Forecast: More rain into the weekend

(WHSV) - Unfortunately we have multiple days with rain and storms as a front stalls out nearby for the next few days. With an already saturated ground, high rivers and creeks, this will lead to a flooding threat all week. Any areas that have not picked up as much rain in the last week will not have a big flooding threat. The biggest concern is for already saturated areas.

FLOODING THREAT: The stalled front hangs around through the end of the week and the weekend. This will lead to more widespread rain and storms each day. Because the ground is already saturated, creeks and rivers remain high, the flooding threat will increase for the end of the week and the weekend. Please stay alert, pay attention to all warnings. You can check radar on your WHSV weather app before driving. Remember water can rise quickly, never attempt to drive through a road covered in water. By Saturday: Widespread 1-3″ of rain with higher totals, up to 4-5″ especially in spots where we have multiple storms and across the Blue ridge Mountains.

THURSDAY: Warm and muggy again to start out the day with temperatures in the 70s with areas of patchy dense fog. Mainly cloudy for the day with a few spotty showers in the morning. Then on and off scattered showers for the afternoon, isolated embedded storm. There will be breaks in the rain. However at times there can be locally heavy rainfall. Flooding is still possible mainly for saturated areas.

Highs in the upper 70s but fluctuating with the rainfall. Generally temperatures will be in the 70s for the day but it will be muggy.

We may get a break late afternoon into the evening or at least a break for most areas. Turning more to spotty showers for the evening and overnight. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s with fog.

FRIDAY: Warm and muggy again to start out the day with temperatures in the 70s. Staying mostly cloudy and it looks like the front may drop far enough south for the day to limit some rain chances. Highs in the low 80s with a few spotty showers, isolated storms for the day. Then turning more active for the evening and overnight with showers returning and a few embedded storms. Locally heavy rainfall. Flooding remains a threat. Overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Right now the front looks to return to the north Saturday with an area of low pressure. This would lead to the cloud cover staying in place. Warm and muggy with temperatures in the 70s. Scattered showers with a few storms for the day. Locally heavy rainfall at times. Flooding is a threat and flash flooding is possible. Stay alert.

SUNDAY: Cloudy for the day once again. A few peaks of sun at times. Warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s. With the front still nearby this will lead to a few scattered showers and storms for the day.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.