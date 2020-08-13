Advertisement

Groom gets gotten with wedding day ‘first look’ prank

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - Television reporter Trevor Peters says he loves a good prank.

He pulled them for four years on his college roommate.

Well, roommate Rob got the ultimate revenge when Trevor married his college sweetheart Natalie on July 11.

You see, Natalie knew how much pressure there is on a groom to react a certain way when he sees his bride for the first time on their wedding day.

She didn’t want Trevor to be put through that, so she plotted a surprise with Rob, who was also the best man.

While Trevor, who works at WXIX, was waiting for the wedding photographer to take a ‘first look’ photo, he got a tap on the shoulder.

He expected to see Natalie, but instead what he got was Rob, who was in a $25 Goodwill dress that didn’t zip up in the back.

We’re sure Trevor will remember his wedding day for many reasons but he likely won’t ever forget that first look.

Thanks to “Snapshots by Sally Jane” for sharing the surprise video with us.

