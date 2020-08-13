Advertisement

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Her name and her story have captivated the world and pushed Louisville to the center of racial discussions.

Thursday marks five months since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed in her apartment by LMPD narcotics officers. By her side during the shooting was her boyfriend Kenneth Walker.

Walker’s parents, Velicia and Kenneth Walker Jr., said that for their son, what happened on March 13 isn’t a black-and-white issue. It’s between right and wrong.

“(Breonna was) an essential worker that protected and served and healed people,” Velicia said. “You don’t even get the respect that you give to others to even be seen or cared for in the last moments of your life.”

Breonna Taylor was shot dead in her apartment by police officers serving a warrant back in March.
Breonna Taylor was shot dead in her apartment by police officers serving a warrant back in March.(Provided photo/WAVE)

Documents filed by Taylor’s family state that after the shooting, she took her final breaths without receiving any medical attention for at least six minutes.

“That night I can’t even,” Velicia said. “It makes me sick to my stomach.”

Velicia said her son called her after the shooting.

“He did call me that night and I directed him to call 911,” Velicia said. “I think the relevance for me as a mom is when I saw the George Floyd thing and George Floyd was calling his mom. That’s all I can hear, ‘Mama,’ and we as mothers know what that means.”

During his police interview, Walker said the couple was in bed, Taylor asleep, when they heard bangs at the door. Police claim officers announced themselves, but neighbors told WAVE 3 News that officers did not announce themselves. Walker testified to that as well.

“If someone just said, ‘It’s the police,’ I will open the door gladly,” Velicia said, referring to what her son would have done. “I don’t have anything to hide.”

Police were conducting a search warrant related to a narcotics investigation. Velicia said she instilled in her children never to open their doors unless they know who’s on the other side.

Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.(Provided photo/WAVE)

“I don’t care if they knock all day long,” Velicia said. “Someone who wants to hurt you can easily knock.” The Walkers said March 13 was the first time their son used his gun outside of a shooting range. Walker said he thought someone was breaking in and shot at the ground.

Police said the bullet hit Officer Jon Mattingly in the upper leg. Two other officers were involved in the shooting. Brett Hankison, who was fired from the department, and Myles Cosgrove, were not injured. An attempted murder charge against Walker was dropped without prejudice, meaning the commonwealth can restore the charges at any time.

“(Someone) kicks in a door and (you) don’t know who’s coming into your house, you’re going to fight first and ask questions later,” Kenneth Walker Jr. said. “That’s called protection. That’s why most people have guns in their home.”

The coroner said Taylor was shot five times in her hallway before she lay dying beside her boyfriend.

“I lost a piece of my son, and I lost a daughter,” Velicia said. The Walkers said Taylor set the standard and Kenneth followed, adding that she was “the one.” That’s why Velicia said she didn’t hesitate when her son asked for her ring to propose to Taylor. “(You know in a wedding), something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue, and I was going to give (a butterfly clip) to her.”

It was a clip on her dresser that Velicia said she had cherished and Taylor had admired. Pieces of the couple’s future sit in a box next to the their favorite brand of sneakers and mini Jordans. Walker and Taylor set the sneakers aside for their next plan, their first child.

Here is the wedding ring that Kenneth Walker had asked his mother for so he could give it to Breonna Taylor.
Here is the wedding ring that Kenneth Walker had asked his mother for so he could give it to Breonna Taylor.(Provided photo/WAVE)

“So having little things like that for a grandbaby I’ll never meet,” Velicia said.

The Walkers said their son relives the shooting every day, and he struggles with severe PTSD.

“He has to heal without her,” Velicia said. “He has to heal from losing her.” The Walkers said Kenneth is learning what his world looks like without the one who made him whole, now five months after she was killed.

“Five months feels like an eternity in some instances,” Kenneth Walker Jr. said.

“How disrespectful, I don’t care who it is,” Velicia said. “(Attorney General Daniel) Cameron, (Mayor Greg) Fischer, I don’t care about any of that. If you can get up and look in that mirror and not see Bree, and not see what you’re holding over my son’s life, you’re a sick person.”

Cameron is investigating the case and will decide whether to charge the officers involved in Taylor’s death. He met with Taylor’s family for the first time Wednesday to offer his condolences in person. He has not set a date for when he will announce his findings.

The Walkers said Kenneth hasn’t been able to speak about the night of the shooting, adding that the only person he would discuss his feelings with was Breonna.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Shenandoah National Park to welcome new superintendent in Oct.

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Patrick Kenney, who now works at Yellowstone National Park, has worked with the National Park Service for over 30 years.

Weather

Better get an umbrella! more rain expected into the weekend

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Unfortunately we have multiple days with rain and storms as a front stalls out nearby for the next few days. With an already saturated ground, high rivers and creeks, this will lead to a flooding threat all week. Any areas that have not picked up as much rain in the last week will not have a big flooding threat. The biggest concern is for already saturated areas. WEDNESDAY: An isolated shower or storm overnight. Cloudy, warm and muggy. Areas of patchy dense fog with lows in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 60s to low 70s for the Valley. FLOODING THREAT: The stalled front hangs around through the end of the week and the weekend. This will lead to more widespread rain and storms each day. Because the ground is already saturated, creeks and rivers remain high, the flooding threat will increase for the end of the week and the weekend. Please stay alert, pay attention to all warnings. You can check radar on your WHSV weather app before driving. Remember water can rise quickly, never attempt to drive through a road covered in water. By Saturday: Widespread 1-3″ of rain with higher totals, up to 4-5″ especially in spots where we have multiple storms and across the Blue ridge Mountains.

News

Shenandoah National Park to welcome new superintendent in Oct.

Updated: 14 minutes ago
Shenandoah National Park will be welcoming a new park superintendent this fall. Patrick Kenney, who now works as the Deputy Superintendent at Yellowstone National Park, has worked with the National Park Service for over 30 years and said he is excited to make the move to the Shenandoah Valley. Kenney said once he becomes familiar with the park, staff can begin projects that will be funded by the recently passed Great American Outdoors Act. “That will be a high priority because there will be over $6 billion over a five-year window for the parks to work on maintenance issues, and really help te parks dig out of that hole that has happened,” Kenney said. Kenney said he is looking forward to building relationships with the community and staff. He will be making the move to the Valley in October.

News

Gov. Justice reinstates visitation restrictions at W.Va. nursing homes

Updated: 15 minutes ago
West Virginia’s nursing homes will be closed to visitors once again, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday. During a press briefing, Gov. Justice said 28 nursing homes in the state are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19 right now. “Today, effective at midnight tonight we are going to have to close visitation to all our nursing homes again. We have got to some way to try with all in us to calm this down.” Gov. Jim Justice The visitation stoppage will go into effect on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. Gov. Justice says the only exceptions will be in cases of compassionate care due to end-of-life or deteriorating physical and/or mental health. On March 12, Gov. Justice asked all nursing homes to ban visitation to their facilities. On April 17, Gov. Justice issued an executive order to test every nursing home resident and employee – making West Virginia the first state in the nation to order the full testing of its nursing homes. On June 10, Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources unveiled a multi-phased plan to resume visitation at West Virginia’s nursing homes, with several limitations in place. The governor’s new visitation restriction announced Wednesday does not apply to assisted living facilities.

News

Shenandoah County Public Schools to reopen Aug. 31 with virtual learning

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Latest News

Sports

New gym design at Waynesboro High School

Updated: 58 minutes ago
New gym design at Waynesboro High School

National

Kenneth Walker’s parents reflect on phone call with son the night Breonna Taylor was killed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Kenneth Walker's parents say he's struggling with severe PTSD since the night his girlfriend, Breonna Taylor, was shot dead by police.

National Politics

Biden, Harris lash Trump in introduction of historic VP pick

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Harris and Biden then will sit down together for an online fundraiser designed to let even small donors get a fresh glimpse of what the Democratic presidential ticket will look like together.

National

Big 12 moves ahead with fall sports beginning in September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Hailey Tucker
The move came one day after the Big Ten and Pac-12 announced they would not be participating this fall.

National

COVID and college football: Who will play?

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
The Big 12 plans to play football in the fall.