Advertisement

Man allegedly lured into Wash. woods to die survives thanks to dog

Deputies say a neighbor led Ralph Roberts, a Marine veteran, and his dog Leia into the woods and left them there to die. Roberts normally uses an oxygen tank and can’t walk well.
Deputies say a neighbor led Ralph Roberts, a Marine veteran, and his dog Leia into the woods and left them there to die. Roberts normally uses an oxygen tank and can’t walk well.(Source: KXLY/CNN)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOKANE, Wash. (KXLY/CNN) - A Washington man survived for three days after police say his neighbor lured him into the woods and left him for dead over a dishwashing dispute.

Ralph Roberts, a Marine veteran, was at his home with his dog, Leia, on July 19 when his neighbor’s 16-year-old son came over to do the dishes. Roberts says the teenager didn’t do a good job, and the teen complained to his father, John Price Jr., according to court documents.

Deputies say Price and his son returned to Roberts’ home, and Price told Roberts he had to pay his son the $10 he was promised per hour to help out around the house. They say Price then told Roberts he had something to show them at their place about a quarter mile away.

Roberts says he trusted the pair and followed them into the woods with Leia by his side. Deputies say Roberts normally has an oxygen tank and can’t walk well.

The father and son allegedly left Roberts in the woods to die. Price was later arrested for attempted murder.

“‘Y’all are planning on leaving me down here to die.’ He wouldn’t speak to me or nothing, wouldn’t even give me a hello or nothing, and that’s what they did,” Roberts said.

Roberts says after the two left, he crawled around, trying to find anyone who help could help him. He screamed and screamed but only heard an echo.

“Oh, God, I crawled a very, very long way,” he said. “Putting me out there in those mountains really did hurt me bad, and I don’t want to ever go through that again.”

To survive, he drank swamp water for three days. Deputies say it was in the mid to upper 90s the whole time.

"I didn't want to die. I haven't seen all my grandchildren yet," Roberts said.

Leia, Roberts’ best friend, stayed by his side throughout the whole ordeal. On the third day, he told her to go find his landlord and next-door neighbor, Roy “Tag” Canfield.

“The last day I said ‘Look, you got to go find Tag. We’re both going to die right here,’” Roberts said. “She found Tag. She went straight to Tag, and Tag knew that I was somewhere around here.”

Canfield called 911 the night of July 22 and said he hadn’t seen Roberts for a few days. Deputies arrived and located Roberts, who was screaming for help.

When deputies found Roberts, he was cold and shirtless. He had scratches all over him and was taken to the hospital.

“That was a dream. I knew I was going home,” Roberts said. “I thanked them all. Trust me, I thanked them all. And that’s what saved my life was that dog.”

Deputies say they arrested Price based on Roberts’ statements and “the fact that there is no way he could have physically gotten down through the woods and the swamp on his own.” Court records show the suspect is due back in court in September.

It’s unclear if Price’s son will face any charges in the case.

Copyright 2020 KXLY via CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Birx says college football players can get back on the field if they’re ‘ultra careful’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacqueline Policastro and Natalie Grim
Birx shares what she told Louisiana State University football coach Ed Orgeron.

National

'They ruined everything': Family plans to sue after Houston funeral home mixes up bodies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The family says on the day of the funeral, they opened the casket and found a stranger inside, wearing their loved one's special Mexico soccer jersey.

National

Birx’s message to schools: Everybody should be wearing a mask

Updated: 3 hours ago

National

Funeral home delivered wrong body in casket to memorial, Houston family says

Updated: 3 hours ago
The family says the funeral home refunded their money after the incident, but they plan on filing a lawsuit.

Latest News

Sports

RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Wednesday, August 12

Updated: 4 hours ago
RCBL Playoffs Highlights - Wednesday, August 12

Local

Shenandoah National Park to welcome new superintendent in Oct.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Cayley Urenko
Patrick Kenney, who now works at Yellowstone National Park, has worked with the National Park Service for over 30 years.

Weather

Better get an umbrella! more rain expected into the weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
Unfortunately we have multiple days with rain and storms as a front stalls out nearby for the next few days. With an already saturated ground, high rivers and creeks, this will lead to a flooding threat all week. Any areas that have not picked up as much rain in the last week will not have a big flooding threat. The biggest concern is for already saturated areas. WEDNESDAY: An isolated shower or storm overnight. Cloudy, warm and muggy. Areas of patchy dense fog with lows in the mid 60s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 60s to low 70s for the Valley. FLOODING THREAT: The stalled front hangs around through the end of the week and the weekend. This will lead to more widespread rain and storms each day. Because the ground is already saturated, creeks and rivers remain high, the flooding threat will increase for the end of the week and the weekend. Please stay alert, pay attention to all warnings. You can check radar on your WHSV weather app before driving. Remember water can rise quickly, never attempt to drive through a road covered in water. By Saturday: Widespread 1-3″ of rain with higher totals, up to 4-5″ especially in spots where we have multiple storms and across the Blue ridge Mountains.

News

Shenandoah National Park to welcome new superintendent in Oct.

Updated: 4 hours ago
Shenandoah National Park will be welcoming a new park superintendent this fall. Patrick Kenney, who now works as the Deputy Superintendent at Yellowstone National Park, has worked with the National Park Service for over 30 years and said he is excited to make the move to the Shenandoah Valley. Kenney said once he becomes familiar with the park, staff can begin projects that will be funded by the recently passed Great American Outdoors Act. “That will be a high priority because there will be over $6 billion over a five-year window for the parks to work on maintenance issues, and really help te parks dig out of that hole that has happened,” Kenney said. Kenney said he is looking forward to building relationships with the community and staff. He will be making the move to the Valley in October.

News

Gov. Justice reinstates visitation restrictions at W.Va. nursing homes

Updated: 4 hours ago
West Virginia’s nursing homes will be closed to visitors once again, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday. During a press briefing, Gov. Justice said 28 nursing homes in the state are reporting active outbreaks of COVID-19 right now. “Today, effective at midnight tonight we are going to have to close visitation to all our nursing homes again. We have got to some way to try with all in us to calm this down.” Gov. Jim Justice The visitation stoppage will go into effect on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 12:01 a.m. Gov. Justice says the only exceptions will be in cases of compassionate care due to end-of-life or deteriorating physical and/or mental health. On March 12, Gov. Justice asked all nursing homes to ban visitation to their facilities. On April 17, Gov. Justice issued an executive order to test every nursing home resident and employee – making West Virginia the first state in the nation to order the full testing of its nursing homes. On June 10, Gov. Justice and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources unveiled a multi-phased plan to resume visitation at West Virginia’s nursing homes, with several limitations in place. The governor’s new visitation restriction announced Wednesday does not apply to assisted living facilities.

News

Shenandoah County Public Schools to reopen Aug. 31 with virtual learning

Updated: 4 hours ago