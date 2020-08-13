Man arrested for shooting five-year-old to death in North Carolina

(Video courtesy CBS)

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - A man wanted for the murder of a five-year-old in North Carolina is in custody.

Darius Sessoms is charged with 1st degree murder and is being held with no bond.

Cannon Hinnant was shot around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Archers Road. Police say the boy died at a hospital.

Local media reports indicate Sessoms is the child’s neighbor.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Hinnant’s family. The page reads, “A beautiful 5 year old baby boy riding his bicycle was shot by his neighbor point blank in Wilson, NC. One minute he is enjoying his life, the next it all ends because he rode into his neighbors yard.”

