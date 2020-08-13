Meet & Greet Your Police event to be held in Harrisonburg
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The People’s Equality Commission of the Shenandoah Valley is hosting a community Meet & Greet Your Police event.
Here, you’ll be able to meet Harrisonburg Police Officers within your geographic district.
The event will be held on August 17 at 6:30 p.m. at the Turner Pavillion, which is also home to the Harrisonburg Farmers Market, at 228 South Liberty Street.
If you have any questions, you can email shenvalleyequalitycommission@gmail.com.
