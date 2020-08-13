Sen. Mark Warner stops by SNP to celebrate Great American Outdoors act

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — On Thursday morning, Sen. Mark Warner stopped by Shenandoah National Park to participate in a socially distanced hike in celebration of President Trump signing the Great American Outdoors Act.

The bipartisan piece of legislation included Sen. Warner’s Restore Our Parks Act, which will help pay for more than $1 billion in deferred maintenance at Virginia’s Parks.

The new law will help pay for needed repairs at SNP, like the upkeep of visitor centers, rest stops, trails and should create more than 10,000 jobs in the Commonwealth.

“It will not only improve the parks but it also adds to battlefields and it adds to the additional acquisition of public lands,” Sen.Warner said. “I think we all owe our kids and our grandkids to preserve this heritage.”

Sen. Warner said as the COVID-19 pandemic affects families across the country, the creation of new jobs will make a positive impact on communities that depend on tourism with the National Parks.

“I actually think that people post COVID or even after a vaccine is created are going to say maybe we ought to see a little bit more of America,” Sen. Warner said. “A little bit more of our history and our great outdoors before they take that trip abroad and I think that will be a great benefit to the Valley.”

The law comes nearly three years after Sen. Warner initially tried to provide relief to Virginia’s National Parks through the National Park Legacy Act.

Sen. Warner said the Department of Interior will begin to lay out which projects are of higher priority in the next few months.

Hiking with @MarkWarner this morning @ShenandoahNPS 🥾⛰️. Find out why he was stopping by the Valley tonight on @WHSVnews pic.twitter.com/B6VFe61tyv — John Hood (@WHSV_John) August 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.