Shenandoah National Park to welcome new superintendent in Oct.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah National Park will be welcoming a new park superintendent this fall.

Patrick Kenney, who now works as the Deputy Superintendent at Yellowstone National Park, has worked with the National Park Service for over 30 years and said he is excited to make the move to the Shenandoah Valley.

Kenney said once he becomes familiar with the park, staff can begin projects that will be funded by the recently passed Great American Outdoors Act.

“That will be a high priority because there will be over $6 billion over a five-year window for the parks to work on maintenance issues, and really help te parks dig out of that hole that has happened,” Kenney said.

Kenney said he is looking forward to building relationships with the community and staff. He will be making the move to the Valley in October.

