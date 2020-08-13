Virginia House Dems announce special session agenda

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia House Democrats have announced the agenda for the special session that starts on Aug. 18.

[ Northam: Virginia General Assembly to hold August special session ]

During the special session, lawmakers will reassess and revise the biennial budget, look to support Virginia’s students, workers and healthcare system during the COVID-19 pandemic, and also pass legislation on criminal justice and police reform.

[ Virginia lawmakers meet for final police reform talks before special session starts ]

“The House Democratic Caucus has laid out a bold plan this Special Session to support the Commonwealth’s students, teachers, workers and health care system as we recover from COVID-19,” Virginia Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn said. “We will also pass long overdue legislation to reform our police and criminal justice systems. We look forward to a safe, efficient, and impactful Special Session.”

House Democrats said they will be introducing legislation on the following:

COVID-19 Relief:

Requiring businesses to grant paid sick leave for Virginia workers.

Prohibiting garnishments of stimulus relief checks. (Office of Attorney General bill)

Establishing a presumption of workers' compensation for first responders, teachers and other high-risk essential workers.

Providing immunity from civil claims related to COVID-19 for complying with health guidance.

Combating price gouging for Personal Protective Equipment. (Office of Attorney General bill)

Protecting Virginians from eviction during a public health emergency.

Creating a Commonwealth Marketplace for PPE Acquisition.

Mandating transparency requirements for congregate-care facilities during a public health emergency.

[ Virginia lawmakers press VSP Superintendent on policy reform ]

Criminal Justice and Police Reform:

Reforming Virginia’s laws related to the expungement of police and court records.

Increasing good behavior sentence credits.

Strengthening prosecutorial ability to dismiss charges.

Eliminating qualified immunity for law enforcement officers.

Prohibiting no-knock warrants.

Banning the use of chokeholds and other lethal restraints used by law enforcement.

Creating a statewide Marcus Alert system.

Strengthening laws related to Citizen Review Panels.

Eliminating certain pretextual police stops.

Demilitarizing police departments by prohibiting the acquisition and use of certain weapons by law enforcement agencies.

Banning sexual relations between officers and arrestees.

Empowering the Attorney General to conduct “pattern or practice” investigations of police forces that appear to be violating constitutional rights, including unlawful discrimination. (Office of Attorney General bill)

Expanding the definition of hate crimes to include false 911 calls made on the basis of race.

Standardizing and enhancing training for all police academies.

Mandating the duty of one officer to report and intervene during the misconduct of another officer.

Requiring decertification of law enforcement officers who fail to properly perform their duties.

Strengthening the assessments and vetting required before hiring law enforcement officers.

Diversify the Department of Criminal Justice Services’ Committee on Training.

Making Virginia More Equitable:

Codifying Juneteenth as an official holiday of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Allowing localities or local governments and communities greater latitude in the process of removing Confederate statues and other war monuments.

“We must act now to ensure that Virginia continues to become a better place for everyone to live, work, and raise a family,” Virginia House Majority Leader Charniele Herring said. “Our mission to move the Commonwealth forward requires us to tackle racial inequities. Reforming systems that perpetuate those inequities, including police procedures and many aspects of criminal justice, is a top priority for House Democrats.”

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.