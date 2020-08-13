Advertisement

Virginia summer camps call for help from state

A camper heads into Camp Caroline Furnace.
A camper heads into Camp Caroline Furnace.(Camp Caroline Furnace)
By Bruce Young
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Summer camp is celebrated in stories and songs as a rite of youthful passage.

But, like school and graduation, canceled by coronavirus.

“We’re in a really critical, we’re in really quite a critical state here,” said Allison Ryals of Camp Caroline Furnace.

Speaking in a Zoom conference, camp operators explained that they operate almost entirely in the summer, meaning the shutdown also shut down all their income.

“I can’t speak for everybody, but for most camps, the last time we received income was in the spring or summer of 2019,” said Camp Mont Shenandoah’s Ann Warner. “This year nobody’s received any income or very little income.”

They explain that aid for more conventional, year-round businesses was not available to camps because of various technicalities, and without it, the results could ruin them.

To ensure kids have someplace to return, this coalition of camps is hoping for state help.

“What we need for Virginia summer camps is a grant, a grant for the overnight summer camp industry,” Tom Powell of Camp Caroline Furnace said. “We’re asking for 75 percent of each organization’s average revenue over the last three years. That’s the kind of grant money we need to survive over the next two years.”

Warner bluntly said, “There are camps this year that may not survive due to this.”

Silencing the squeals and songs of campers not just for a year, but forever.

“Camp has got to be there,” Ryals said. “Camp has got to be there to remind us how it was to live in community. We will all need that reminder.”

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Claudia Juarez Cabrera

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Claudia Juarez Cabrera, 33, is wanted by the local police.

Local

Sen. Mark Warner stops by SNP to celebrate Great American Outdoors act

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By John Hood
Thursday morning, Sen. Mark Warner stopped by Shenandoah National Park to participate in a socially distanced hike in celebration of President Trump signing the Great American Outdoors Act.

Local

Waynesboro Police ask residents for information on car break-ins

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
The Waynesboro Police Department posted a video of a car break-in on their Facebook page on Thursday, asking residents to call authorities if they have any information.

Local

Waynesboro sex offender appears in court Wednesday

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
37-year-old Bobby Morton pleaded guilty to taking indecent liberties with a child and carnal knowledge without force on Wednesday.

Latest News

State

Virginia House Dems announce special session agenda

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Hannah Smith, NBC12
The Virginia House Democrats have announced the agenda for the special session that starts on Aug. 18.

Travel

Drivers expect delays on I-81 near exit 240 in Rockingham Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Drivers can expect nine miles of back up on I-81N near exit 240 in Rockingham County due to a multi-vehicle crash.

State

UVA making adjustments before undergraduates learn in-person Sept. 8

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Undergraduates at the University of Virginia are scheduled to begin some in-person learning on September 8, and the school is making adjustments indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Local

Augusta County leaders are upset tax money being diverted to Hampton Roads

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Tara Todd, NBC29
Augusta County leaders are upset tax money coming from the state is being diverted to Hampton Roads.

Local

Drivers to expect delays on I-81N near Port Republic Road and exit 245

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
A vehicle crash on I-81N near Port Republic Road and exit 245 in Rockingham County has closed the northbound left shoulder and left lane. The southbound left shoulder and left lane are also closed.

Local

Winchester woman dies from injuries in fatal pedestrian crash

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County. The pedestrian, a Winchester woman, died from her injuries.