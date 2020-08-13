Advertisement

Wanted: Claudia Juarez Cabrera

Claudia Juarez Cabrera, 33, is wanted by the local police.
Claudia Juarez Cabrera, 33, is wanted by the local police.(Harrisonburg Police Department)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Claudia Juarez Cabrera, 33, is wanted by the local police.

Cabrera is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for property damage and violating a protective order.

She is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Waynesboro man charged with second-degree murder

Updated: Aug. 7, 2020 at 3:13 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Police have arrested and charged a Waynesboro man in connection with a murder investigation from April.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Tracy D. Farrell

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 7:52 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Tracy D. Farrell, 50, is wanted by the local police.

Special Reports

Police reopen case of Kelly Bergh-Dove disappearance

Updated: Jul. 30, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Nina Baratti
Kelly Bergh-Dove was abducted 38 years ago, while working overnight at a Harrisonburg gas station. Nearly 40 years later, Harrisonburg Police has reopened her investigation.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Thomas Druery Ford

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 9:22 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Thomas Druery Ford, 20, is wanted by the local police.

Latest News

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Jennifer Lynn Witchley

Updated: Jul. 17, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
Jennifer Lynn Witchley, 40, is wanted by local police.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Bryson William Michael

Updated: Jul. 2, 2020 at 5:24 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Bryson William Michael, 47, is wanted by the local police.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Gary Lee Foley

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:09 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Gary Lee Foley, 57, is wanted by the local police.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: James Copeland

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
James Copeland, 67, is wanted by the local police.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: Isabel Esparza-Flury

Updated: Jun. 4, 2020 at 3:49 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
Isabel Esparza-Flury, 21, is wanted by the local police.

Wheel Of Justice

Wanted: David Mendez-Espinoza

Updated: May. 28, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT
|
By WHSV Newsroom
David Mendez-Espinoza, 23, is wanted by the local police.