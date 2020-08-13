Wanted: Claudia Juarez Cabrera

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Claudia Juarez Cabrera, 33, is wanted by the local police.

Cabrera is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for property damage and violating a protective order.

She is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

