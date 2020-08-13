Waynesboro Police ask residents for information on car break-ins

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — The Waynesboro Police Department posted a video of a car break-in on their Facebook page on Thursday, asking residents to call authorities if they have any information.

The video was taken on King Ave. in Waynesboro, near Wayne Hills Community Center. Police say the male is a suspect in several vehicular breaking and enterings.

If you have any information, you can contact Sergeant Donald at 540-942-6675.

