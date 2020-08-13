Waynesboro sex offender appears in court Wednesday

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - 37-year-old Bobby Morton pleaded guilty to taking indecent liberties with a child and carnal knowledge without force on Wednesday, according to David Ledbetter, the Waynesboro Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Morton is a registered sex offender who was previously convicted of a crime involving a young girl in 2015. Morton appeared in a court hearing on Wednesday for sexually assaulting a teenager in a car at the Waynesboro Public Library.

Morton is currently being held at the Middle River Regional Jail.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.