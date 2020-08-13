Winchester woman dies from injuries in fatal pedestrian crash

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in Clarke County. The pedestrian, a Winchester woman, died from her injuries.

The crash occurred early Thursday at 5:58 a.m. on the 6100 block of Route 340, Lord Fairfax Highway, according to a release from Virginia State Police.

According to the release, a 2015 Ford Fusion driven by a 19-year-old man from Stephens City was traveling north on Rt. 340 when the pedestrian ran across the northbound travel lane. The Ford was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Dominga Torres, 52, of Winchester, was transported to Winchester Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Torres was a passenger in a southbound vehicle when it stopped in a middle turn lane. Then, she exited the vehicle.

Torres died from her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

