1on1: Fundraiser will help flooded Staunton businesses

The Augusta County School Board voted on Thursday night to move forward with its hybrid plan for students’ return to school. However, the first day of school will be on September 1.
Now, all students -- despite choosing an in-person option or virtual option of learning -- will begin on the same day. Last week, the board voted to have staggered start times for students.
The board voted all students and staff within a school setting will be required to wear a mask or face covering.
Augusta County will be working with VDH to determine how to best implement mask breaks throughout the day.
Masks will be supplied if needed, and accommodations will be made for students who cannot wear a mask.
“If we try this, nobody can say that we didn’t try it, that we didn’t at least put effort to go with this hybrid program,” Augusta County School Board member Dr. John Ocheltree said. “Based on everything I’m all for [going] back to school.”
Before Thursday nights vote, there was no mask policy in place.
ACPS instruction will continue with all schools providing a blended learning approach incorporating both face-to-face instruction and at-home learning.
Students will attend twice per week on a rotating A/B schedule.
Mondays will be a remote learning day for all students. Teachers will use this time to communicate with students and parents, collaborate, plan, and participate in professional learning.
