Augusta County moves forward with hybrid learning plan, later start date

The Augusta County School Board voted on Thursday night to move forward with its hybrid plan for students’ return to school. However, the first day of school will be on September 1.
The Augusta County School Board voted on Thursday night to move forward with its hybrid plan for students’ return to school. However, the first day of school will be on September 1.(WHSV)
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County School Board voted on Thursday night to move forward with its hybrid plan for students’ return to school. However, the first day of school will be on September 1.

Now, all students -- despite choosing an in-person option or virtual option of learning -- will begin on the same day. Last week, the board voted to have staggered start times for students.

The board voted all students and staff within a school setting will be required to wear a mask or face covering.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV News for updates.

