CAAR donates $20,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

The president of CARR, Tom Woolfolk, presents a check to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
By Tony Franklin, NBC29
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry received a very generous donation Friday afternoon. The Charlottesville Area Association of REALTORS, or CAAR, handed them a check for $20,000.

REALTORS and affiliates of CAAR raised $10,000 which was then matched by a $10,000 donation from Virginia Estate. The mobile food pantry serves rural communities where there is limited access to food pantries.

Tom Woolfolk, the president of CAAR, was on hand to present the check. He said he got a lot of calls from members of CAAR asking him how they could help the community after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

“A lot of people said, ‘you know, we are doing well. There are people in the community who need help and we are uniquely positioned to be able to do that.’” Woolfolk said.

According to a representative from the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, they estimate the donation will provide about 80,000 meals. They said for every dollar they receive in donations they can provide about 4 meals.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.

