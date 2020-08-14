Advertisement

Charlottesville-based tutor sees rise in homeschooling

(Veronica Ogbe)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Schooling is looking very different for families this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, and a Charlottesville-based tutor says she has noticed a rise in the number of parents pulling kids out of public school to teach at home.

“There’s this myth when you do homeschooling that you can’t access the same academic rigor that you would in regular school, and I think you can actually access more than kids in a large class,” tutor Alena Solenne said.

Solenne has been a tutor for home-schooled students for seven years. She’s now helping families navigate academics amid a pandemic.

“I had kids coming here and we set up my living room as a little classroom,” Solenne said. “Then in March, we switched to an online format.”

Solenne believes in-person learning is more effective than virtual, but understands the challenges the public schools are facing.

“The schools did the best they possibly could to adapt to the needs of a huge population of students. It was really a challenge for schools and teachers to figure out how to do that very quickly,” the tutor said.

Even though the transition to learning at home for families may be tough, Solenne sees some benefits. She says kids who learn from home have more time for hobbies.

