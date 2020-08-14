Advertisement

Charlottesville dry cleaners feeling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic

Carriage Cleaners in Charlottesville.
Carriage Cleaners in Charlottesville.(NBC29)
By Rachel Hirschheimer, NBC29
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The coronavirus pandemic has impacted many small businesses, and as more people work from home, dry cleaners are also taking a big hit.

Carriage Cleaners has been around for 60 years, but owner Todd Cook says he’s never experienced anything like COVID-19.

“We’ve seen a lot of different things over the years, but nothing to compare to this. We’re just doing the best we can to try and survive,” the owner said. “I’m hoping that within the next year all of this will have passed and we can get back to some sort of normalcy.”

Cook says his business has been dry cleaning the University of Virginia’s Marching Band uniforms for some time now, but that job is on hold.

“They’re not going to do the full dress uniform, which is an impact on our business. But I totally understand that people have to do what they have to do. We have to protect ourselves as best we can,” Cook said.

Cook says business dropped 75% around the beginning of the pandemic, but he has seen an increase in sales in the recent weeks. It’s just still not business as usual.

“People aren’t really going to parties, and we missed out on a big section of business during the spring. Foxfield is big for us, weddings are big for us, graduation at UVA is big for us. So all of those things are impacted severely,” Cook said.

The owner says he is keeping a positive attitude, and is confident that his business will be able to overcome this particular challenge.

“We’re going to continue to do the best we can every day, and put one foot forward and try and make it through,” Cook said.

