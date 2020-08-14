Color-coding system will be used in reopening WVa schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A color-coding system will be used in West Virginia amid the coronavirus pandemic to decide whether each county will be allowed to restart in-person classes.

Gov. Jim Justice says the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources developed the system, which assigns each county a color — green, yellow, orange or red. The color is based on the seven-day average of new daily cases per 100,000 population.

WSAZ-TV in Huntington reports the Department of Education released the color-coding system and will release an updated map every Saturday.

Copyright 2020 WHSV. All rights reserved.